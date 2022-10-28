Tanzania starts rationing water due to drought

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian authorities on Thursday began rationing water in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam following a drought-induced drop in water levels from its main source, the Ruvu river.
The 5.5 million inhabitants of the Indian Ocean city will go without piped water for 24 hours on alternating days, the Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) said. “The timetable will be updated every week according to how the change of weather increases or decreases the water levels,” it said.
Tanzania, much like its East African neighbours, is experiencing little rainfall, with meteorologists warning that the prolonged dry spell will continue. Water supply from the Ruvu has dropped from 466 to about 300 million litres a day, according to water officials, whereas the city consumes an estimated 500 million litres a day. “We are all aware that most areas received poor rains last season and that the current season has been delayed,” Dar es Salaam governor Amos Makalla said earlier this week.
NAQURA, Lebanon: Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement on Thursday that opens up lucrative...
WASHINGTON: The United States will respond in an “appropriate” way to any Russian attack against US commercial...
PARIS: Iran´s president on Thursday claimed “riots” sparked by Mahsa Amini´s death paved the way for...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday after a year-long crisis triggered by contested...
ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 25 suspects including the director of a state-owned mine in...
BEIRUT: Four pro-Iranian fighters were killed early on Thursday during Israeli strikes on several positions near...
Comments