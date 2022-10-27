Woman set on fire by cousin over refusal of marriage dies

LAHORE:A 22-year-old woman set on ablaze by her cousin over refusal of marriage in Kot Lakhpat died in hospital here on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Kiran had received burns after her cousin Khuram along with Tanveer and another accomplice had set her on ablaze. She was admitted to Jinnah Hospital where she died.

MISSING BOY FOUND DEAD: A five-year old missing boy was found dead in Badamibagh, near railway lines on Ravi Road here on Wednesday. The victim identified as Ayyan had been missing for a few days and his father Arshad had registered an abduction case in Badamibagh police station. His body was spotted near railway lines. Police on information reached the spot. SP City Sarfaraz Virk also visited the scene. An investigations official said the victim had received serious head injuries, adding he had no marks of torture or sign of sexual assault. Police were investigating the matter keeping in view different angles, he said, adding the cause of death would be ascertained after an autopsy report.

THIEVES ARRESTED: Shadman police arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing Punjab Safe City Authority camera batteries. The arrested suspects have been identified as Imran alias Mani, Majid and Bashir. At least 40 cases were registered against them. A few cases were 15/16 years old. Police recovered batteries, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

DACOITS HELD: Five members of a dacoit gang were arrested by Sundar police. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gulzar alias Gulzari, Imran, Farman and Imran. They would target only farmhouses. Cash, weapons and valuables have been recovered from them.

accidents: Around 11 people died, whereas 1,034 were injured in 990 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.Out of this, 574 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 460 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

suspended: IG Punjab suspended DSP Muridke, Shekhupura, Zulfiqar Alion on account of misconduct and inefficiency. He was closed to CPO Punjab, Lahore, in this regard. Meanwhile, IG issued transfer and posting orders of two officers. Waqar Azeem has been posted as SDPO, Sadar, Rawalpindi, and Kazim Naqvi as SDPO Civil Lines, Rawalpindi.