Algeria jails journalist over ‘false news’

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has jailed a journalist convicted of “spreading false news” in an article about dates allegedly tainted with banned pesticides, his newspaper said on Wednesday.
Belkacem Houam was handed a year-long prison sentence, most of it suspended, but he will spend two months behind bars, said his paper, Echorouk. Houam, whose arrest in September provoked widespread indignation online, will also have to pay a fine of 100,000 dinars (about $710), Echorouk added.
He was detained after reporting there had been an “immediate halt in date exports from Algeria”, saying importers had returned 3,000 tons of Deglet Nour dates that were “unfit for consumption”. The Algerian trade and agriculture ministry has denied the affair.
BRUSSELS: The EU detailed plans on Wednesday to bring air and water pollution down to zero by 2050, proposing tougher...
TAIPEI: Beijing will step up efforts to pick off Taiwan´s last remaining allies after Xi Jinping secured a third term...
OTTAWA: Canada has repatriated two women and two children from camps in Syria holding family members of suspected...
BEIRUT: The UN warned on Wednesday that the number of impoverished Palestinians in Lebanon has risen substantially,...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis warned seminarians in Rome of the dangers of online pornography, in a transcript published...
PARIS: Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands on Wednesday in Mahsa Amini´s...
Comments