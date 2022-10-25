SHC seeks report on shifting of Bahadurabad police station from park

The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the provincial law officer to file a report with regard to the shifting of the Bahadurabad police station from an amenity park and leased properties owned by private owners in the PECHS area.

The direction came while hearing the petition filed by private owners, who moved the court against the encroachment on their leased propertuy and amenity park.

The petitioners submitted that their plots which include from 115-A to 115-F have been encroached till the children’s park by way of an illegal resolution of then union council of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town.

They said their plots were encroached by the then union council and later the police station was set up on their land. They said they had time and again complained to the authorities concerned, but all efforts were in vain.

The KMC counsel had submitted that the impugned piece of land had been wrongly leased out to the petitioners, who claim title to the land and it was part of a park. He said the land was not allotted to the Sindh police for setting up the police station.

A division bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, had earlier directed the chief secretary and the secretary of local government to convene a meeting for resolving the dispute of shifting the Bahadurabad police station from the leased properties owned by the petitioners to any other appropriate place and submit minutes of the meeting.

The additional advocate general submitted minutes of the meeting chaired by the local government secretary and other officers. He said the government officials had deliberated on the status of the land and it was decided to obtain reports from the Sindh Building Control Authority, master plan and cooperative departments for reaching the final conclusion.

He requested the court to grant further time to resolve the controversy that has been agitated in the petitions. The court, granting time, directed the provincial law officers to file a compliance report with regard to the shifting of the Bahadurabad police station on November 30.