Delegates from over 107 countries invited to defence expo

The 11th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022, which is scheduled to take place from November 15 till 18 at the Karachi Expo Centre, is once again going to bring together players of the defence production industry across the world to showcase the latest technological innovations.

In the global rendezvous of innovation and excellence in air, land and maritime defence technologies, more than 348 high-level delegates, including VIPs from more than 107 countries, have been invited by the government of Pakistan.

A total of nine halls would be used to accommodate the growing number of the exhibitors and visitors. Various nations will set their special country pavilions at the Expo Centre. They include China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, United States and the host Pakistan.

More than 200 stalls of local and foreign companies will be set up at the exhibition, including those of the Pakistan Army Poly, Armed Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, National Logistics Cell, Anti-Narcotics Organisation, Frontiers Organisation, Counter-IDD Organisation and Directorate of Mill Training.

Major defence products of Pakistan, including Al-Khalid Tank, JF-17 and jet trainer aircraft K-8ORUAV, are expected to be displayed at the event. A large number of buyers and other visitors are expected at the expo of international importance, which is being organised after a gap of four years instead of normal two years owing to security threats followed by the global pandemic outbreak and consequent restrictions.

The event would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance. The Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO) is the organiser of the IDEAS 2022 and will host the event in collaboration with the ministry for defence production.

The Badar Expo Solutions is the official event manager of the event, which will be supported by the armed forces of Pakistan along with the federal trade and commerce ministry. Being the largest exhibition platform in Pakistan for showcasing defence equipment, weapons and technology, the event is set to open new avenues for the international market to introduce and showcase their technology and productions, and also acquaint themselves about the wonders Pakistan has to offer them in the field.

The latest edition of IDEAS also provides a larger platform for B2B networking and meeting opportunities between the exhibitors and procurement decision makers around the globe as well as from Pakistan. A high-profile inauguration ceremony has been planned along with the international seminar. Four luncheons for delegates and VIPs will also be hosted. Special meeting rooms will be allotted for the exhibitors and defence procurement decision-makers to conduct networking sessions with each other.

A new feature added to the 11th edition of IDEAS is a cultural show to display the rich culture of Pakistan. Participation of leading chambers of commerce from all over Pakistan with a view of engagement with the private sector at the event is likely to facilitate public-private partnership in defence promotion and export.

Besides these activities, an air show will also be held to present a scintillating aerial display with locally made state-of-the-art military hardware. The seminar’s theme of the year is ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defence Market; A paradigm shift in Military Strategy and National Security’. Various International speakers from the defence sector have been invited to come and share their knowledge with the rest of the world.

Besides the chief participants from Turkey, China and various parts of Europe, new companies from Romania and Austria would be participating in the event. IDEAS has helped Pakistan to procure a stable position in the defence sector internationally. Pakistan, with its usual largest pavilion in the exhibition, will provide a large array of domestically produced defence equipment and weapons.

The defence expo has always been a centre of attention of the international and local media that give extensive coverage to the event and publish special reports and interviews of the participating delegates and exhibitors.

IDEAS was conceived after the successful conduct of the first international Pakistan Naval Defence Show 1999 which was held in Karachi from February 22 till February 25, 1999. The first defence expo was held in 2000 and subsequent IDEAS were organised biennially.