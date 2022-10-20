Asif asks institutions to tackle threats to state

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. —National Assembly of Pakistan/ Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the political leadership to take an initiative to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people of Balochistan, suggesting formation of a truth and reconciliation commission in this connection.

He also highlighted that mistakes were committed by all, including the politicians, judiciary and army, and responsibility now rests with all the institutions to find a solution to the threats faced by the state.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the Defence Minister maintained that it was the responsibility of all institutions to take the situation in Balochistan seriously and come out with a solution and keep federating units with the federation. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Mohsin Dawar also endorsed the suggestion of the defence minister.

“We should not face such a situation in future, which can jeopardize the integrity of the country and unity of the nation,” Khawaja Asif said. Asif said that war to grab power was on in the country and a person who was thrown out of the Prime Minister’s House in a constitutional way and was trying to hold the state hostage.

“This is a substantial threat to the state as a person wants to see institutions act on his will and should not remain as neutral, “ he said. Responding to the speech of Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party with particular reference to missing persons from Balochistan, he said we are one nation and cannot stay indifferent to the problems of any federating unit.

Earlier, the BNP leader Akhtar Mengal, on a point of order, warned that the people of Balochistan should not be pushed to point of no return. “Democratic and undemocratic governments ruled the country and different parties came to power, the constitution was also changed but the situation in Balochistan remained the same,” he said.

“Even if the government takes our words seriously, they can’t do anything as there is nothing in their hands,” he said. Mengal alleged that a total of 11 people were killed in fake encounters on July 14, 15 respectively in Ziarat and it was told that they were terrorists involved in attacking security forces. Later, he said, nine other people were killed in two fake encounters Mastung and Kharan on October 16 and 17.

The BNP leader said he would also provide a list of those killed in a fake encounter in Kharan, saying that three of them have been identified as Farid, Salar and Wasim Tabish who were abducted from different places on different dates. He pointed out that Wasim Tabish was a student who wrote a poem for the missing persons and regretted that even writing poetry has become a sin in the country.

Mengal told the House that people killed by Counter Terrorism Department have been identified. Mengal said that he had shared a list of missing persons with the PTI government adding that one of the people on the list “was found killed in the encounter”, and demanded putting an end to fake encounters. He also demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to be headed by a senior judge of the superior judiciary to investigate the hundreds of bodies found on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital. He also asked for conducting DNA tests on those bodies fearing that some of them might be missing persons.

Khawaja Asif said the points raised by Akhtar Mengal regarding the Balochistan situation are genuine and there is a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province. He said the problems of Balochistan can be addressed by sitting together with the leaders and people of the province. He proposed that either a truth and reconciliation commission or a judicial commission be formed to address the situation in Balochistan, adding that he would also raise the issue in the federal cabinet.

The defence minister also voiced concerns over the security situation in Swat and other areas, warning this could also spread to other areas. He was appreciative that people, ignoring their political differences, came out to denounce the resurgence of terror acts. The Minister for Defence said Pakistan has been a frontline state in the war on terrorism as its civilians and security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against this menace. “Over the last three months, 53 security personnel embraced martyrdom which also included a three-star general.

Federal Minister Javed Latif said that the grievances of the people of Balochistan and other areas can be addressed by implementing the constitution in letter and spirit. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war on terrorism. She said successful operations against terrorism has also been acknowledged by the world community. Sherry said that a Joint sitting was summoned in PPPP tenure and National Security Committee was constituted to curb terrorism and protect the national interests. She said the terrorists could not be allowed to raise their ugly heads again in Swat or other areas. She demanded taking Parliament into confidence in case of any action against mischievous elements. As regards Balochistan, she also proposed the formation of the truth and reconciliation commission to improve the situation in the province.

MNA Mohsin Dawar also supported the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and said it is imperative to take the country in the right direction. Responding to the Balochistan-related issues raised by BNP-M Parliamentary Sardar Akhtar Khan Mengal, he said that the grievances of Balochistan should be resolved on priority. Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that all institutions should perform their role as per constitution and protect the interests of the country. He cited some incidents of sectarian killings and land grabbing in Punjab, and asked for concrete steps to curb such activities.