Contempt plea against Aitzaz disposed of

PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan.

Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar — the husband of PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz — had filed a contempt of court plea in the IHC against the PPP stalwart for “defaming” his acquittal. In its petition, Safdar pleaded with the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the PPP leader for his controversial remarks about the state institutions.

During the course of proceedings, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if the Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar did have doubts about this court’s impartiality, then why the court should pay attention to an “irresponsible” statement of any person.

The IHC CJ observed verdicts of the court would eventually decide how much people trust it. “This court wouldn’t seek unnecessary clarification from anyone,” he added.

Justice Minallah noted that a number of vlogs and news stories were aired on a daily basis against the court, but it had no effect on the performance of the court. He noted the contempt of court proceeding was not a solution to the problem.

In response, Capt (retd) Safdar said that the controversial statement was given by a senior lawyer who had been appearing before courts for 40 years. He mentioned that the senior PPP leader had criticised a decision of the court — and the detailed verdict of the case was still awaited. Aitzaz Ahsan issued a statement against the judiciary and state institutions, he added.

“But yes, we have full trust in the judicial system of the country”, Safdar added. He pleaded that if PMLN leaders Talal Chaudhry and Daniyal Aziz were called to hearings for contempt of court proceedings, then why shouldn’t the same apply to the PPP stalwart.