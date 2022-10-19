Imran warned against using foul language against PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party warned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against using abusive language against its leadership.

“The use of abusive language depicts that he was frighten of former President Asif Ali Zardari,” said Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shahzia Marri while addressing a press conference here Tuesday along with Special Assistant to PM Faisal Karim Kundi.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shahzia Marri said Imran Khan had contested by-elections on 7 seats for his ego satisfaction but was not ready to go to the assembly.

“This person created a drama of cipher for the sake of his politics but the PPP believes in democracy and the democratic system is the solution to problems of the people,” she added. Shazia Marri said the PPP had contested the elections on two seats and won with a big margin.

“The People’s Party defeated the PTI chairman and vice chairman. Imran Khan contested bye-elections under the supervision of the Election Commission, he won the election in six national and two provincial constituencies, will he still say that the Election Commission is biased,” she questioned.