Nawaz, Zardari discuss politics, PTI long march

Former president Asif Ali Zardari (L) and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and supremo of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Nawaz Sharif, and former president and chief of PPP Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, held a telephonic conversation on Saturday and discussed in detail the overall political situation in the country on the eve of by-elections being held on Sunday (today).

According to sources, the basic purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s telephonic call to Asif Zardari was to inquire about his health. The latter recently shifted to his home from a hospital. Nawaz expressed his best wishes for speedy recovery of the former president.

The two leaders also discussed the economic situation and law and order in the country as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s expected long march on Islamabad.

Sources said both agreed that protest is the right of any political party but they would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. Both agreed that the government should deal sternly with the elements spreading chaos in the country.