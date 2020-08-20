IHC disposes of Nawaz Sharif's petition challenging 'fugitive' status

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a plea filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in which the latter had challenged an accountability court decision declaring him a fugitive in the Toshakhana Reference.

A two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had heard the petition. The matter was closed after Sharif requested to withdraw his petition.

Last week, Sharif had challenged the summons and arrest warrants issued against him by an accountability court in the Toshakhana reference.



The PML-N supremo had filed a petition in the IHC through Barrister Jehangir Jadoon requesting the court nullify the accountability court’s decision to issue an advertisement for his arrest.

Sharif had also requested the IHC to nullify the accountability court’s decision to issue his arrest warrants. The petition added that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was “targeting the opposition to suppress its voice”.

“Nawaz Sharif is not a fugitive but is abroad undergoing treatment and should be allowed to face trial through his representative,” the petition had pleaded.

The reference, filed by NAB, accuses the former prime minister, and former PPP president Asif Zardari of obtaining luxury vehicles from the Toshakhana — the state gift depository — allegedly after paying very low prices for the cars.

The bureau has further alleged that then-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in obtaining the cars.