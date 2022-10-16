Reversal of salary donation: Opposition busy in point-scoring, says CM

PESHAWAR: While criticising the opposition MPAs for the application seeking reversal of their salary donation, Chief Minister

Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people was a

shared responsibility but the indifferent behaviour and politicising of

natural calamity by opposition parties was highly reprehensible.

In the wake of the recent floods, the provincial government had decided that one-month salary would be donated by all the members of provincial assembly whereas appropriate deductions would also be made from the salaries of all the provincial government employees for carrying out relief activities.

The chief minister stated that due to recent heavy rains and flash floods, infrastructure worth billions of rupees had been damaged and thousands of families had been rendered homeless. “But the opposition parties instead of extending their support in rehabilitation of flood-hit people are busy in political point-scoring which has exposed the true face of the opposition parties to the public,” he added.

In a statement, the chief minister stated,” the behaviour adopted by opposition MPAs is regrettable and has made it clear that the opposition parties have no interest in public welfare and resolution of public

issues and their ultimate objective is to loot the national exchequer.”

He added that the non-serious attitude of the opposition parties had proved that component parties of PDM were not representative of people. He remarked that the province was going through a very difficult situation.

“The funds of the province have been withheld by the imported government and hurdles are also being created in rehabilitation of flood victims as so far the imported government has not paid even a single penny out of Rs10 billion announced for rehabilitation of flood hit people,” he added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was representative of its people and would leave no stone unturned till the rehabilitation of the last flood-affected person.