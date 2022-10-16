Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars.

Hammad Arshad s/o Muhammad Arshad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis of Eco-friendly Silver Nanoparticles for Biomedical Applications’, Hina Hadayat Ali d/o Hadayat Ali in the subject of Special Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Efficacy of Discrete Trial Training in Developing Social Communication Skills among Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder’, Zara Khan d/o Muzzamill Hussain in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship among Heads’ Instructional Leadership, School Culture and Student Engagement at Secondary level’, Fareeha Jabeen d/o Abdul Khaliq in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impacts of Ambient Ozone Pollution on Growth, Yield and Rhizospheric Microbial Communities of Pisum Sativum L.’ and Haseeb Nisar s/o Nisar Ahmad in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Association of Genetic Polymorphism in pro-inflammatory Interleukins with Rheumatoid Arthritis in Pakistani Population’.