PVF expects Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka to arrive too

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) expects that Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka will also confirm their entries in the Central Asian volleyball League which will be held at Islamabad from November 24 to 29.

“You know the air-fare is very high. Both these countries are trying to manage their finances and we are very hopeful that both Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan will confirm their entries in the event,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told The News. “It will give a lot of boost to the tournament. Iran, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have already confirmed their participation,” said Yaqoob, a former top police official.

“There are no changes in the dates and we hope that fine arrangements will be made for this event. I am also going to seek some sponsors as we need financial support to hold this event in the most befitting way,” Yaqoob said.

He said that it would have been great had India also confirmed their participation in the event.

Pakistan volleyball team is currently training at Peshawar to prepare for the international meet.

This is after one and a half decade that Pakistan is going to host an international volleyball event.