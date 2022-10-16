Breast cancer can strike at any age, warn experts

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally and one of the most common cancers in women, affecting around 2.26 million women each year. Pakistan’s statistics are so alarming, as 50,000 innocent women die of breast cancer in annually. Recent studies show that breast cancer in Pakistan has the fastest growth rate in South Asian countries.

These statistics were shared by eminent consultant radiologist Dr Farah E. Zaidi, who was the guest speaker at a seminar titled ‘Breast Cancer Affects You In Ways You Would Never Suspect’, held in Karachi on Friday in connection with the ongoing breast cancer awareness month.

Highlighting the unique role of a mammogram, she said, it is a non-invasive method used to check breasts for breast cancer and other abnormalities. It is the only standard approach screening test shown to reduce breast cancer deaths.

“This modality would prove to be helpful in the fight against the disease as it uses artificial intelligence algorithms and the Computer Aided Diagnostics (CAD) system installed with the machine helps the radiologist in detecting even minor abnormalities that would not normally be seen by the naked eyes,” she explained.

Mammograms are probably the most important tool doctors have not only to screen for breast cancer, but also to diagnose, evaluate, and follow-up people who’ve had breast cancer. Safe and reasonably accurate and a fast procedure (about 20 minutes), they can save your life. Finding breast cancer early reduces your risk of dying from the disease by 90 per cent or more and can help avoid more extensive treatment.

She advised women above 35 (or earlier if they’re at high risk) to get the mammography test done once a year. Women under 35 years should carry out monthly breast self-examinations and also have an annual check-up with a doctor.

“Screening can begin at 25 for women with genetic mutations, and screening is often initiated 10 years before the first affected relative in the family with a history of breast cancer. Breast MRI is frequently recommended in addition to mammography for high-risk women,” Dr Farah elaborated.

Having dense breast tissue may increase your risk of getting breast cancer. Dense breasts also make it more difficult for clinicians to spot breast cancer. Replying a question that if I have dense breasts, do I still need a mammogram? Yes, a mammogram is the only medical imaging screening test proven to reduce breast cancer deaths. Many cancers are seen on mammograms even if you have dense breast tissue.

“Younger women, in general, do not believe they are at risk of breast cancer. Breast cancer, on the other hand, can strike at any age, in urban areas of Pakistan, one in six breast cancers occurs in women in their 40s. Three out of four women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease and are not considered high risk,” Dr Farah further said.

The earliest symptoms of breast cancer, however, are often better felt than seen, hence being aware of one’s breast by regular examination by self or a clinician, can help detect sudden changes that warrant further investigation, young women should be counselled and encouraged to report any breast changes to their healthcare provider.

The first symptoms of breast cancer are usually an area of thickened tissue in the breast, or a lump in the breast or in an armpit, you may experience one or more of the following like swelling on part or all of your breast, nipple discharge (other than breast milk, if breastfeeding), skin irritation or scaling, redness of the skin on the breast and nipples, a nipple turning inward, swelling in the arm and under armpit or around the collar bone and pain in a specific location.

All breast lumps deserve medical attention. Unusual lumps or bumps in breast tissue are something that should be examined by a doctor. The vast majority of lumps aren’t cancerous. Most commonly, a cancerous lump in the breast is a hard mass, is painless, has irregular edges, is immobile (doesn’t move when pushed), appears in the upper outer portion of your breast and grows over time.

Not all cancerous lumps will meet these criteria, and a cancerous lump that has all of these traits isn’t typical. A cancerous lump may feel rounded, soft, and tender and can occur anywhere in the breast. In some cases, the lump can even be painful. Most lumps are not cancerous, but a combination of the above symptoms, persisting for four weeks or more, can be an indication of a dangerous disease and a warning to seek the advice of an oncologist.

It is creating severe financial and social problems for families in Pakistan and is now more challenging in recent floods in Pakistan, as most of the population in Pakistan is living near rivers or plain areas and most of infrastructure that was the only way of communication has been badly damaged.

Most of the Pakistani women have no proper access to the medical facilities, especially cancer detection, treatment and follow-ups, due to socio-economic and gender-based discrimination. Government, NGOs and international healthcare authorities must address these critical issues, she stressed.

Dr Adeel Ahmed Memon, consultant clinical oncologist and assistant professor at the Karachi Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, also spoke at the event and highlighted the efficacy of precision medicine in different types and stages of breast cancer. He focused on the unique role of radiation therapy in breast cancer.

Dr Adeel conducted a question and answer sessions and discussed in length different myths that are common in our community.