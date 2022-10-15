Efforts stressed to overcome flood crisis

Islamabad : Ensuring the Government’s commitment and full support towards rehabilitation of flood affected communities, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said “Government is moving all available resources to get out of this natural crisis caused by the devastating floods and for this purpose we desperately need sustained and regular support of all kinds from the international community”.
These thoughts were expressed during a meeting with a delegation of international humanitarian organisation Save the Children (SCI) here.
The delegation comprised Country Director SCI M. Khurram Gondal and Global Humanitarian Director, SCI Gabriella Waaijman and Usman Aslam, Director Policy, Advocacy & Communications.
The delegation also held separate meetings with Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti in Islamabad.
Country Director SCI M. Khurram Gondal assured his support and said that SCI has established temporary learning centres (TLCs), Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and rural health centres in various flood-hit districts of KK, Sindh and Balochistan. He also informed that SCI is collaborating with the Sindh government to establish over 600 TLCs in most affected districts of Dadu, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur to promote education and provide most critical psycho-social support to the affected children, so that children could be children again.
