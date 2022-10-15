 
close
Saturday October 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Shehbaz, Hamza’s case is of tax evasion: Sana

By News Desk
October 15, 2022
Interior minister Rana Sanaullah talking to media. —File Photo
Interior minister Rana Sanaullah talking to media. —File Photo 

ISLAMABAD: Interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday termed money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz a matter pertaining to tax evasion.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ to host Shahzad Iqbal, he said that it was not a money-laundering case rather it was a case of tax management and tax evasion. He said that there two types of ledgers and this matter cannot be termed concealing assets.

Comments