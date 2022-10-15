Shehbaz, Hamza’s case is of tax evasion: Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday termed money-laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz a matter pertaining to tax evasion.
Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ to host Shahzad Iqbal, he said that it was not a money-laundering case rather it was a case of tax management and tax evasion. He said that there two types of ledgers and this matter cannot be termed concealing assets.
