FIR registered against Rana Sanaullah on terrorism charges

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — PID/File

GUJRAT: A case was registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on charges of terrorism and interference in government matters on Thursday.

The case was filed in the Industrial Area Police Station of Gujrat by a citizen.

The first information report (FIR) stated that Sanaullah threatened to kill the children of government officials and said that they won't get any help from Pakistan's court and its judiciary.

The FIR added that Sanaullah said they [government] will surround those judges who are going to promote PTI's agenda.



"Rana Sanaullah's statement was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary and other government officials and to not let them do their job so that they are unable to fulfil their judicial commitments," stated the report citing an old video of the PML-N leader.

The FIR mentioned that the minister's statement has caused fear and terror among the judiciary, authorities, police, bureaucracy and the nation.

Soon after the news came out, PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi said that the interior minister will be arrested soon.

"You make false cases against Imran Khan, now the Pakistani nation has registered a true case against you," he wrote on Twitter.

The PML-Q leader was referencing the case registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, last week, for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

The FIR had claimed that Khan threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers to “terrorise” the law enforcement agency and the judiciary after which the arrest warrants for the PTI leader were issued.