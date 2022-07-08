Heroine smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah fabricated, admits Fawad Chaudhry

Former information minister Fawad Chauhdry and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has admitted the drug smuggling case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was fabricated and shouldn’t have been lodged.

Talking on Express News programme "Kal Tak", Chaudhry said that the case of heroin smuggling against Sanaullah was not filed by the PTI.

When asked to comment on the PML-N leader’s claim that the drugs were provided by Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar, Chaudhry said they have nothing to do with the case.

The PTI leader was also questioned that if the PTI government did not file the case against the PML-N leader then who did?



To this, Fawad Chaudhry told the anchor that he should ask Rana Sanaullah, as he has been talking openly about this in the parliament.

The former information minister also distanced himself from the pledge the then narcotics minister Shehryar Afridi took, saying this was not the right thing to do.

Chaudhry further said that when the case came up in the cabinet at that time, he had told the concerned people that it was wrong on which they had left the meeting.

He said that when he inquired about the Rana Sanaullah case, it was immediately realised that the case is useless and that such a case should never have been lodged.

It may be mentioned that Rana Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti Narcotics Force that claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway.

A first information report was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court him on Dec 24, 2019.