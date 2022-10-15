Imran’s clamour related to army chief’s appointment: Asif

Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s all clamouring was about the appointment of the army chief, and he was unleashing personal attacks on the head of the army for the sake of point scoring and political mileage.

“Nothing can be worse than what Imran Khan is doing while criticising head of an institution whose officers and jawans have been rendering sacrifices for the sake of peace in the country,” Asif told a press conference, along with other ministers.

“Imran Khan has been using [abusive] language since his ouster. Before that, Khan would say that he and the [establishment] are on the same page. During his time in power, his hugs would not end with them and now, he is abusing them,” Asif said.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Musadik Malik were also present. He said the PTI chief’s only problem is regainingpower and added that Pakistan’s state could not function at the behest of Khan’s personal wishes. “Pakistan’s state is not subject to anyone’s wish; it [functions] under the law and Constitution,” Asif added.

The minister added that Imran Khan only “begs for, abuses, and holds meetings” for power. “We (PMLN) do not believe in political victimisation,” he said, adding that his party believes in rule of law.”

Asif said the PTI chairman did not like the institution and its officers to follow the Constitution and act as neutral. “They are saying that they are neutral and following Constitution, but he (Imran) does not want the Army to act as neutral and follow him instead of the Constitution,” he said. The minister said all these things would have to be put to an end. “In the last few months, 53 officers and jawans including a three-star general and a two-star general have rendered their lives,” he added.

About appointment of the new army chief, the minister said it should not become a public discourse keeping in view sanctity of the matter. He admitted that his party leaders also used critical language when there was rule of army in the country, but that was not the way like Imran Khan was launching personal attacks.

He recalled that a meeting was called at Prime Minister’s House on the Abhinandn issue, which was also attended by the army chief, ISI head and others, but Imran Khan did not turn up. The defence minister said that the Swat situation clearly showed failure of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, which was responsible for protection of life and properties of people. The provincial government was responsible for taking action against any anti-state and anti-people elements. He said the PTI had been ruling KP for 13 years, but it did nothing for the public welfare except for institutionalising corruption in the province. He said that working on toppling provincial governments of PTI.

To a question, the defence minister said that no decision was made yet about the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). To another question, he said Imran Khan was pursuing politics of vendetta while the PMLN leaders got relief from courts on merit. “We have passed through a process and we, including Shehbaz Sharif, myself, Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz, faced imprisonment,” he said.

“Nawaz Sharif would himself appear in courts and [in front of] joint investigation team,” he said. The minister slammed Khan for shutting down the accountability commission, along with cases pertaining to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, and Billion Tree Tsunami. “They are annoyed that the courts are providing relief to the PMLN,” the minister said, adding that Khan’s wishes have been ruined.

Khwaja Asif said that Imran Khan would have completed five years in power had he not been “incompetent, corrupt, and arrogant”. “Imran Khan loves money, but he will get tired after continuously crying,” he said.

Berating the former PTI government, the minister claimed that Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with the world were affected during Imran Khan’s tenure.

Referring to PTI’s criticism of acquittal of PMLN leaders, Asif said that the court issued its ruling on merit. “Imran Khan Niazi and his followers have nothing to show for their performance,” he said and accused the past government of lodging false cases against the PMLN leaders.

“A baseless money laundering case was registered against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz,” he added. “We proved by our words and actions that we stand with the judiciary,” claimed Khwaja.

Responding to a question, the PMLN leader reiterated that the upcoming general elections would be held as per the schedule. He said general elections would not be held under anyone’s pressure and a decision in this regard would be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in consultation with the coalition partners.

On his part, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Imran Khan’s recent movement was not aimed at holding general elections in the county. He said Sindh and Balochistan were witnessing the worst devastation due to recent floods and holding general elections in the next eight months were not possible. He said efforts were being made to complete the rehabilitation process by April next year.

Ahsan Iqbal said the final results of the new census were likely to come in March next year after which four months were required for delimitation of constituencies as per the Constitution. He said the current assembly was going to complete its tenure in August next year, after which general elections would be held.

Ahsan Iqbal said that objective of the campaign being run by Imran Khan was not to have elections in the country but to create chaos and uncertainty.