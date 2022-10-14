American Music Awards discloses K-pop artist nominees list for 2022

American Music Awards discloses the K-pop artist nominee's list for 2022

American Music Awards has revealed the 2022 nominees' list of favorite K-pop artists and favorite K-pop groups.

On October 13, the American Music Awards has revealed the nominees list. The nominees are determined by fan engagements, which include streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, and tour, according to Billboard.

The nominations, which are tracked by Billboard and Luminate (formerly MRC Data), cover the period from September 24, 2021, to September 22, 2022.

The American Music Awards have added six categories this year, including Favorite K-pop Artist.



BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and TWICE are among the artists nominated in this category.

The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 21, 2021.





