Johnny Depp shows off his chiseled jaw after shaving off his signature goatee

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who recently got his life back and returned to singing and screening world, showed off his dramatic new clean-shaven look as he stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.



The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, who has emerged victorious in defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, looked unrecognizable as he showcased his chiseled jaw after shaving off his signature goatee.



The 59-year-old was in good spirits as he greeted admirers outside the eaterie while clad in a trendy leather jacket, paired with necklaces and a plaid shirt.



The actor wowed fans with his new look since ditching his man bun and facial hair. The Sleepy Hollow star is currently on tour with rocker friend Jeff Beck.

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became good friends, bonding over their shared love of music and cars. They eventually started playing music together in 2019, and have toured in Europe ahead of their first US tour.

Johnny Depp has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife, Amber Heard.