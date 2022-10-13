Suspected human skull found outside Japan's Universal Studios

TOKYO: Suspected human bones, including a skull, have been found outside the popular Universal Studios Japan theme park in the western city of Osaka, police said Thursday.
An officer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said police had been called to investigate Wednesday after the discovery of bone-like objects.
"A staff member (found them) while pruning plants" by the amusement park, the officer said.
He added the discovery appeared to include a human skull and upper jaw along with other bones.
"We´re investigating the case both as a possible crime or an accident," he said, adding there were no immediate clues to the sex or age of the possible deceased.
Given the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult.
USJ was established in 2001 as the first Universal Studios theme park outside the United States and is a popular tourist draw.
Victims' families to hold candlelight vigil at monument built metres from site of blasts to mark Southeast Asia's...
After coming back to power in August 2021, Taliban have barred girls from attending secondary school but allow women...
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah's announcement brings end to lingering controversy over whether a...
In White House, Joe Biden has his secure Situation Room, where he could order war and communicate with military leaders
Negotiations between countries, which are still technically at war, gained momentum with both eyeing revenue from...
From Tuesday, visa-free entry resumed for travellers from 68 countries and territories