Dollar continues upward trend against rupee for second consecutive session

The US dollar continued its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee for the second consecutive session as it gained 0.12 in the interbank market on Thursday.
The dollar was trading at Rs218 after the local currency further lost 0.12 during intraday trade in the interbank market.
Pakistan’s currency depreciated 0.04 % (or Rs0.10) to Rs217.88 against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ending its appreciation streak that continued for 13 consecutive working days.
More to follow...
