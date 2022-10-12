Shakira ex-Gerard Pique introduces kids to new girlfriend: Report

Shakira's ex-Gerard Pique reportedly introduced their kids to his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
According to report published by Marca Magazine, some images were shown featuring the Barcelona player’s boys, Sasha and Milan, with the PR student in program El Gordo y la Flaca.
The pictures were reportedly taken at a place in Cendanya, which is close to Pique and Shakira’s house, where the former couple used to spend time together.
The images show Marti from behind and hence it is not clear if it is her in the photographs but the show insisted that the lady in the snaps was indeed Pique’s new love interest.
This comes amid Pique’s on-going custody battle with Shakira, who wants to permanently shift to Miami with her boys following her shocking split with the sport star.
Whereas, the footballer insists that the children stay with him in Barcelona and complete their school education there.
