What do these red heart traffic lights in India mean?

In India's Bengaluru City of Karnataka, many traffic lights will show a red heart on the red light between October 15 and October 25, NDTV quoted Indian news agency ANI.
This step is being taken by the Bengaluru Traffic Police to raise awareness about heart health, for which they have chosen 20 junctions in the country's Silicon Valley to feature a red heart.
R Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Bengaluru City told the agency that they had collaborated with Manipal hospitals to create awareness.
“On the occasion of World Heart Day, Manipal Hospitals installed innovations to encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city',” a tweet by the hospital read.
The step was taken not just to spread awareness but also to sensitise people on the topic.
World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year.
At present, 265 patients having positive symptoms have b been admitted to the city's allied hospitals
Cholera can kill within hours, but can be treated with simple oral rehydration or antibiotics in severe cases
Experts at Michigan State University say love hormone Oxytocin can aid healing of heart by boosting production of stem...
US has seen more than 25,000 cases in the current outbreak
The virus infected 436 people in the province over the last 24 hours
Switzerland has fully vaccinated nearly 70% of its population of 8.7 million