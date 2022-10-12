Netflix upcoming movie 'Enola Holmes 2' trailer part 2 released: Video

The Holmes siblings Enola and Sherlock are all set to find a missing girl in Netflix's upcoming movie Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming platform has shared part 2 of the official trailer of Enola Holmes 2 on October 11, the film will be released on November 4, 2022.

Previously, the platform left the audience curious by sharing part 1 of the trailer.

This part of the trailer opens with a scene where Sherlock finds out Enola is hiding in his cabinet before learning Enola herself is looking for a missing girl.

On the other hand, the missing girl discovers the deadly secrets of powerful people, Sherlock then informs his sister that their cases are connected.

Watch the Trailer

The sequel will revolve around a girl Enola Holmes, who is a young detective. She solves difficult mysteries in the 19th century in London, while trying to get influenced by her extremely intelligent and popular brother detective Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill.

For the unversed, the previous part of the trailer highlighted the main development of the film, which is Enola launching her own detective agency but struggling to find new cases.