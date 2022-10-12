Netflix upcoming movie 'Enola Holmes 2' trailer part 2 released: Video

The Holmes siblings Enola and Sherlock are all set to find a missing girl in Netflix's upcoming movie Enola Holmes 2.
The streaming platform has shared part 2 of the official trailer of Enola Holmes 2 on October 11, the film will be released on November 4, 2022.
Previously, the platform left the audience curious by sharing part 1 of the trailer.
This part of the trailer opens with a scene where Sherlock finds out Enola is hiding in his cabinet before learning Enola herself is looking for a missing girl.
On the other hand, the missing girl discovers the deadly secrets of powerful people, Sherlock then informs his sister that their cases are connected.
The sequel will revolve around a girl Enola Holmes, who is a young detective. She solves difficult mysteries in the 19th century in London, while trying to get influenced by her extremely intelligent and popular brother detective Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill.
For the unversed, the previous part of the trailer highlighted the main development of the film, which is Enola launching her own detective agency but struggling to find new cases.
Ricky Gervais has hosted Golden Globes awards five times
Janhvi's upcoming project 'Mili' is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen'
Some exiled dancers have now reunited with one-time colleagues from the Russian stage for a single performance near...
Jennifer Lopez reportedly making Ben Affleck 'paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt'
Millie Bobby Brown shares creative idea for her hit Netflix series
Lizzo discusses childhood bullying for her music and wardrobe in latest interview