Prince Harry gives touching update on Archie and Lilibet during video call with a toddler

Prince Harry has provided update on his children Archie and Lilibet during a video call with one of the children who won the WellChild Awards this year.

The Duke of Sussex met the winners via video of the Awards after he was forced to miss the beloved event scheduled on the evening his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died, September 8.

The Duke, during his chat with Henry and his parents Ben and Siobhan, was quizzed how were "Archie and Lilibet doing", Harry responded as saying: "They are doing great. How old are you now?"

Meghan's hubby answered the boy's question about his children, saying: "But yes, in answer to your question Henry, Archie is very very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."



Harry , who was speaking from his home in California, then told the child to "continue being the brave boy that you are, not just for your mum and dad but for your little brother as well".



Addressing Henry's parents, the Duke added he had "full respect" for them for facing with a smile on their faces the challenge of a child living with a life-limiting illness.

He added: "Having been part of this charity for more than a decade, I know how hard it is, and you guys continue to smile and it's always harder for the parents than it is for the kids."

Harry and his wife Meghan welcomed Archie in May 2019, when they were still working members of the Firm. Lilibet, on the other hand, was born more than one year after the Sussexes had stepped down as working royals and relocated to California.