Nicola Peltz says 'kindness' is key as she braves through Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz is sending a positive message to her admirers on social media in between feud with Victoria Beckham.
"Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about," the Transformers actress shared through a board on Saturday.
This comes after Nicola spilled she had a bit of disagreement with Posh Beckham during her wedding preparations earlier in the year.
She told Grazia USA: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she explained. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created.
"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.
"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’"
Nicola added of the feud: "When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."
Ye claimed that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory
Justin feels the need to stand up for his spouse, insiders revealed
Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier in her new film 'Causeway'
Prince Harry unhappy after treatment meted out to him at Queen's funeral
Royal aides holding talks to prevent Harry from publishing his book
Backlash towards Charles and Camilla caused them to burst into tears