VIDEO: Nokia's iconic snake game comes to life

The iconic Nokia snake game is something every millennial knows about. It is a key childhood memory for 90s kids and with a video of an actual snake circulating on social media, people are reminded of the game.
The climbing skills of the snake seen in the video have left netizens shocked as the similarity between the game and the reptile in the video is uncanny.
Coronado National Memorial published the video on its official Facebook account. "Yesterday this Sonoran mountain kingsnake (Lampropeltis pyromelana) showed off its climbing skills on our adobe walls," the caption read.
Since being posted, the video has garnered over 1,000 likes and more than 290,000 views, with many responding with a "wow" reaction.
"I used to play this game on my Nokia. Graphics weren't as good as this though," a user joked.
"Omg... that looks like some kind of video game," chimed in another.
"I feel like this needs the Tetris theme music," mentioning yet another game from the past.
