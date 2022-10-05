King Charles 'swollen fingers' spark health concerns amid royal duties

King Charles III could have a health scare amid his new duties.
The new monarch, who often makes headlines with his odd-looking sausage fingers, could get them puffier with excessive royal tours.
Earlier in September, Dr Gareth Nye told Daily Star a possible cause of the 74-year-old's finger could be oedema (fluid retention) or arthritis.
With new duties, the King could swell his digits further since blood begins to thicken mid air, reports Hello!
Charles became the King of UK on September 8, hours after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.
