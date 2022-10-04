Ayan Mukerjee hints at a web series for Astraverse

Ayan Mukerjee discussed his future ambitions for the Astraverse cinematic universe in a recent interview. According to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker indicated that the Astraverse would feature a prospective web series.
Ayan revealed that he has phase-wise plans for his cinematic universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the future, he might include streaming content in it as well.
Ayan talked about his vision for Astraverse, " I had a programme for Phase One of the Astraverse. It involved some of the content for streaming."
He further added, "Since we all consume content on streaming, I do want to divide some stuff for that platform. But there is some stuff which is better geared for the big screen."
For the Astraverse, the Brahmastra trilogy is currently in the making and its first part, Shiva, was released in theatres on September 9 and received a great response from the audience.
The film is still running in theatres and has already minted INR 260 crore and INR 400 crore from the domestic and global box office, respectively.
Will Smith starrer 'Emancipation' will be released in December this year
Ben Affleck turns heads as he looks dapper in grey sweater paired with white pants
The star, 33, who announced her pregnancy back in May
One of King Charles III's most well-kept secrets is an estate in a region best known for its vampire lore
Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West as 'bully and a joke'
Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in vital roles