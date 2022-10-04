Meghan Markle has ‘always been welcomed’ by Royal Family

Meghan Markle has ‘always been welcome’ by Royal Family

Meghan Markle has royal family going out of their way to make the Duchess feel ‘cherished’ and included, a design icon has said.

According to Changing Rooms star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family depends on the time the couple is going to spend in the UK.

He however noted that “by the sounds of it they're going to be pretty US-based for the near future.”

"That's obviously where Meghan feels a lot safer and it reflects her and her personality a lot more than being over here.

"It's complicated over here. We're rather weird. On one hand, we are very supportive and on the other we expect royalty to be good value and work hard for us,” Laurence told Daily Star.

He added: "I think it's difficult for someone like her to get the balance right, but the big thing we can all see happening is that the rest of the Royal Family are going out of their way to make her feel like she does feel part of what's going on and feel very cherished.”

"They've made a real point about that and when you look back at all the to-ing and fro-ing it was all conjecture. We don't know at all.

"We don't know the conversations being had or what was being said. We don't know whether people were making her feel welcome or not.

"But to me, it looks very much as if she's always been welcomed," he added.