Princess Charlene returns to social media post rare public outing

Princess Charlene returned to social media after stunning the onlookers with her gorgeous looks amid her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion week on Sunday.

The Monegasque royal turned heads around as she sat in the front row of the AkrisSpring/Summer 2023 show.

The royal has been away from the spotlight for two years due to illness.

Dressed up in an Akris-designed navy jacket with matching navy trousers, Princess Charlene wowed onlookers as she walked down the venue in black pump shoes and an Akris clutch.

The princess also gave a nod to the creative director of Akris with a sweet message on Instagram.

“Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection," she wrote.

Reacting to the photo, fans took over the comment section with love-filled messages for the royals.



“It's great that Princess Charlene is back in full form on the big stage” while another fan said: “it’s good to see you out and about,” one fan wrote.

“You make these clothes shine!” another comment read while a third user wrote: “Beautiful, elegant and gracious!”