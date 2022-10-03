T20 World Cup: India suffer setback as Jasprit Bumrah ruled out

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. — AFP/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have ruled out fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the T20 World Cup due to an injury set to take place later this month.



In a statement, the board said that its medical team ruled out the fast bowler following a detailed assessment and consultation with the specialists.

The BCCI added that it would name a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon.

Bumrah was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

The 28-year-old, whose unorthodox action and yorkers make him a valuable limited-overs asset, also missed the recent Asia Cup.