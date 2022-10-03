Kim Kardashian remembers Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary, ‘I can always feel you’

Kim Kardashian honored her late father Robert Kardashian with a touching tribute on the 19th anniversary of his death.
The reality TV star honored her dad by sharing a series of handwritten memories on her social medial account.
The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on October 1 and posted a note written to her from her late father with a heartfelt caption.
"19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you," she wrote.
The SKIMS founders also shared Father's Day cards she had given him over the years, revealing that her father saved every card she wrote him.
"Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day,” read one of the cards posted on her IG Story.
Robert, who was also dad to Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, died after battling with esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59.
