England's Moeen Ali likes Karachi cuisine more than Lahore

English cricket team captain Moeen Ali wasn't too pleased with the food in Lahore as compared to Karachi.
"Food wise, I've been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice," Ali shared in a post-match press conference Sunday after his side's victory against Pakistan in the seven-match T20I series.
After a lacklustre show on Sunday, Pakistan lost the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.
Ali appreciated the English team's performance against Pakistan. “It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,” he said.
“Efforts were required for come back in series after losing two matches continuously, though I am happy to see that batters and bowlers accepted the challenge and won the series,” he added.
Moeen Ali also praised the hospitality he received during his stayed in Pakistan and loved the foods of Karachi.
Ali was also satisfied with the security arrangements during the series.
“The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well,” he said.
The two players helped the Green Shirts clinch a six-run victory with some brilliant showing last night
Naseem Shah was hospitalised after his health deteriorated ahead of the fifth T20I against England
Mohammad Rizwan has become the world’s first batter to have scored over 300 runs in a bilateral T20I series
Pakistan leads by 3-2 in the seven-match series
The cricketer was rushed to the hospital a day earlier following an infection
Pakistan skipper moves up one place to third spot in ICC batting chart, thanks to second ton of his T20 career