England's Moeen Ali likes Karachi cuisine more than Lahore

England captain Moeen Ali. — England Cricket Twitter

English cricket team captain Moeen Ali wasn't too pleased with the food in Lahore as compared to Karachi.

"Food wise, I've been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice," Ali shared in a post-match press conference Sunday after his side's victory against Pakistan in the seven-match T20I series.

After a lacklustre show on Sunday, Pakistan lost the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.

Ali appreciated the English team's performance against Pakistan. “It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,” he said.

“Efforts were required for come back in series after losing two matches continuously, though I am happy to see that batters and bowlers accepted the challenge and won the series,” he added.

Moeen Ali also praised the hospitality he received during his stayed in Pakistan and loved the foods of Karachi.

Ali was also satisfied with the security arrangements during the series.

“The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well,” he said.