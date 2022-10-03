 
close
Sunday October 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing with her new bedroom photos

Khloe Kardashian posed with sunglasses for a shade of Hollywood glamor

By Web Desk
October 03, 2022
Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing with her new bedroom photos

Khloe Kardashian  sent temperatures soaring as she shared new photos  form a hotel room during her trip to Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The Kardashians star, 38,  is seen laying across her bed, displaying her long legs and a touch of shoulder as she wore a peach robe with the Ritz Paris logo.

The reality star's  blonde locks are twisted in a bath towel, and the influencer posed with dark sunglasses for a shade of Hollywood glamor.

The Good American founder wrote, 'It's giving Kris Jenner energy,' next to the picture set on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing with her new bedroom photos

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, two months ago. 