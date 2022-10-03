Khloe Kardashian sets pulses racing with her new bedroom photos

Khloe Kardashian sent temperatures soaring as she shared new photos form a hotel room during her trip to Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
The Kardashians star, 38, is seen laying across her bed, displaying her long legs and a touch of shoulder as she wore a peach robe with the Ritz Paris logo.
The reality star's blonde locks are twisted in a bath towel, and the influencer posed with dark sunglasses for a shade of Hollywood glamor.
The Good American founder wrote, 'It's giving Kris Jenner energy,' next to the picture set on Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child, a son, with former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, two months ago.
