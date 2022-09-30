David Beckham 'had confrontation' with son Brooklyn over wife Nicola Peltz: report

Legendary footballer David Beckham had a rare confrontation with his son Brooklyn and 'read him the riot act' over the ongoing drama surrounding him and his wife Nicola Peltz, according to new report.



The 47-year-old ex-footballer apparently reminded his son of their family values.

David , according to DailyMail, said 'we don't do this in our family' after Brooklyn's wife Nicola spoke about tensions over her wedding dress in an interview, where she accused her mother-in-law and potential designer Victoria of 'blanking' her.



In a bombshell interview with Grazia USA, Nicola revealed: 'We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it.'

Doting husband Brooklyn made his position clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his 'number one priority' and that they 'have each other's back 100 per cent'.

Renowned fashion designer Victoria reportedly offered to create a wedding dress for Nicola and Brooklyn's big day, however the bride ultimately opted for a Versace gown and cited a lack of communication from Victoria as the reason behind her decision.

The daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight as she explained: 'I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created.'

Nicola, asper reports, is pushing a "false narrative', leaving Victoria 'bemused' as to why she keeps 'stoking the rumours of a feud' rather than shutting them down."

