Hailey Bieber has 'no drama' with Selena Gomez: 'I respect her'

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her rumoured beef with Selena Gomez.
The American model, while speaking on “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week, admitted there was 'no drama' between her and husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend.
She explained, “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.
“Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect,” Hailey continued.
Justin Bieber broke up with Selena Gomez in in 2018. The singer then got engaged to Hailey only after a few months of his split.
