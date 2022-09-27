King Charles was worried Meghan Markle would pull an Andrew with Queen

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle to sweet-talk the Queen like Prince Andrew.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made a surprise visit to Windsor Castle earlier this April, two years after quitting their duties as senior royals, were asked to have an audience with Charles ahead of her Her Majesty.

Author Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals shares: "Charles insisted on meeting Harry and Meghan before their audience with the Queen.

"According to one insider, he wanted to make sure Harry would be able to sweet-talk her the way [Prince] Andrew had, and get her to agree to anything without Charles's say-so."