Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reveals their baby preparations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; the soon to be parents have recently revealed their baby preparations in an interview.
During the interview, Ranbir stated that: “We have done everything, the room is done, and we have done all the preparations that are required for a child.”
Alia went on to say: “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, if we have this etc.….but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”
Kapoor also revealed that he and Bhatt are fighting over a book nowadays. “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read. And am 30% through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married this April in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple dated for almost four years, reports IndianExpress.
