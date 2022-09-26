Ana de Armas reveals about her secret visit to Marilyn Monroe’s grave: Read more

Why Ana De Armas went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave?

Blonde star Ana de Armas revealed she went to the grave of Marilyn Monroe to ask permission to play her.



During a recent interview with AnOther, the No Time To Die actor disclosed that the crew of Blonde paid a visit to Monroe’s grave in Los Angeles, at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery, to ask permission to tell her story on film.

“We got this big card, and everyone in the crew wrote a message to her,” de Armas said. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave. We were asking for permission in a way.”

“Everyone felt a huge responsibility, and we were very aware of the side of the story we were going to tell – the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?” the actor added.

Earlier, the 34-year-old actor had revealed she felt the presence of Monroe on set, adding she could feel her spirit during shooting.

“Monroe’s ghost would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn’t like something,” de Armas said, as reported by GQ.



