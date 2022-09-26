Unidentified people attack Nawaz Sharif's secretary in London

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif (L) and his secretary Rashid Nasrullah. — AFP/Twitter/@RashidNasrulah/File

LONDON: Unidentified people attacked PML-N President Nawaz Sharif's secretary Rashid Nasrullah while he was commuting to his office in London, United Kingdom.



The assailants used a knife to attack Rashid in East London, however, the PML-N supremo's secretary remained unhurt, Geo.tv reported.

According to Rashid, the attackers were armed with knives and daggers.

They told him to stay away from Nawaz Sharif, abandon him, and disassociate himself from PML-N.

The attackers also hurled abuses at Rashid, who said that no power in the world can keep him away from Nawaz.

"We are not scared of their cheap tactics," he said, adding that he has reported the incident to the police.

Taking to Twitter, Rashid accused the PTI of the attack and wrote, "One more day, bullying, another police report."

He reiterated in the tweet that "Imran Khan's goons threatened to attack him with a knife" while he was en route to the office.

"Imran Khan, there is still time to stop; the fire you're starting will burn everything," he tweeted.

A day earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was harassed by a group of Londoners in a coffee shop during her private time out. The crowd, comprised of men and women, wore PTI merchandise and kept hurling abuses at the minister while criticising the PML-N continuously.