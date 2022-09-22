BTS, Hyundai drop 'Yet To Come' MV preview for 2022 Qatar World Cup

BTS x Hyundai are all set to release Goal of the Century campaign song for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

On September 22, Hyundai on their official YouTube channel posted the 1-minute long MV preview of BTS’s song Yet To Come (Hyundai Ver.), the 1-minute long clip featured the football stadium and all the members of the band.

Previously, it was unveiled that the South Korean band will be participating in a music collaboration project for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, with Hyundai's sustainability campaign Goal of the Century.

Furthermore, BTS x Hyundai's campaign song will be globally released on September 23 at 6PM KST through various music platforms, including Melon, Spotify, and more.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.





Check out the Video







