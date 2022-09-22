Netflix top 25 globally trending TV series, movies: List

 
Thursday September 22, 2022
Netflix’s top 25 all time popular list of movies, and TV series trending globally right now

By Web Desk
September 22, 2022
Netflix brings fans an interesting and exciting list of movies and TV series to enjoy.

Here is the list of Netflix's top 25 big offerings globally for all-time popular movies and TV series.


Top 25 all-time globally popular movies:

  1. Do Revenge
  2. I Used to Be Famous
  3. The Catholic School
  4. No Limit
  5. Love in the Villa
  6. Dolittle
  7. I Came By
  8. The Invisible Man
  9. Mat Kilau
  10. Jogi
  11. Me Time
  12. End of the Road
  13. Ek Villain Returns
  14. Drifting Home
  15. Fantasy Island
  16. Jeremy
  17. Mom Is Pregnant
  18. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
  19. Body Cam
  20. White Chicks
  21. Broad Peak
  22. HIT: The First Case
  23. Those Who Wish Me Dead
  24. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  25. Loving Adults


Top 25 all-time globally popular series:

  1. Fate: The Winx Saga
  2. The Crown
  3. Cobra Kai
  4. Narco-Saints
  5. Diary of a Gigolo
  6. Young Lady and Gentleman
  7. Heartbreak High
  8. El Rey: Vicente Fernandez
  9. Forsvinningen - Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018
  10. Little Women
  11. Santo
  12. Pasión de gavilanes
  13. The Imperfects
  14. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  15. Love is Blind
  16. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  17. Devil in Ohio
  18. Manifest
  19. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  20. Sins of Our Mother
  21. The Brave Ones
  22. High Heat
  23. Alchemy of Souls
  24. Stranger Things
  25. Rick and Morty 