Netflix restores ABC's reality show 'The Mole', release date is out now

Netflix reboots ABC's reality show 'The Mole', release date, cast list, and other details inside

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
Netflix is gearing to restore ABC’s popular reality show The Mole, which will premiere on the platform on October 7, 2022.

The streaming giant has dropped an exciting trailer of The Mole, a show which is  based on high-stakes competition among 12 players who are thriving together to attempt the challenges in order to fill money in a pot that will be awarded to one player in the end.

All throughout these challenges there would be one player among those 12, who will sabotage the group’s money making efforts, therefore that one person is termed as The Mole.

The Netflix version of the show will be hosted by Alex Wagner.


Cast List:

  • Avori Henderson
  • Greg Shapiro
  • Casey Lary
  • ‘Dom Gabriel
  • Jacob Hacker
  • Joi Schweitzer
  • Kesi Neblett
  • Osei White
  • Pranav Patel
  • Samara Joy
  • Sandy Ronquillo
  • Will Richardson


Check out the Trailer