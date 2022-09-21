Netflix restores ABC's reality show 'The Mole', release date is out now

Netflix is gearing to restore ABC’s popular reality show The Mole, which will premiere on the platform on October 7, 2022.
The streaming giant has dropped an exciting trailer of The Mole, a show which is based on high-stakes competition among 12 players who are thriving together to attempt the challenges in order to fill money in a pot that will be awarded to one player in the end.
All throughout these challenges there would be one player among those 12, who will sabotage the group’s money making efforts, therefore that one person is termed as The Mole.
The Netflix version of the show will be hosted by Alex Wagner.
