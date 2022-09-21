Meghan Markle's pictures from Queen's funeral stir speculations about her pregnancy

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion. Late in the day an ashen-faced King Charles held back tears, while grief was etched on the faces of several members of the royal family.

As the Britons mourned the death of their beloved monarch, some royal commentators remained obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Focusing on her picture, several commentators and royal fans started speculating about whether the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant.

Some people claimed that she was wearing a wireless transmitter waist strap.