Coke Studio Live to take place in UAE on October 14

Ali Sethi to perform in Coke Studio Live UAE

The music lovers are in for a treat as Coke studio Live is taking place for the first-time ever in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Coke Studio’s official Instagram page revealed the artist line-up that will be performing live. “The final line-up of artists is finally here! Witness the celebration of music at coke Studio Live for the first time in the UAE! Get your tickets now.”

The list of the singers include: Young Stunners, Shae Gill, Ai Sethi, Faisal Kapadia, Hasan Raheem, Karakoram and Justin Bibis.



In the concert, the renowned artists will be singing their original tracks from Coke Studio season 14.

The concert will be held on the 14th of October 2022. The tickets can be booked online through Coca-Cola Arena Dubai.



