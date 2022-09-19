 
close
Sunday September 18, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry barred from having Queen’s 'ER' initials on his military uniform

Prince Harry's uniform was noticeably missing the Queen's ER initials

By Web Desk
September 19, 2022
Prince Harry barred from having Queen’s ER initials on his military uniform

Prince Harry was “devastated  to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand historic vigil at his late grandmother's coffin on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex wore his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around  the late Queen's coffin.

But, Meghan's hubby's uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s ER initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.

According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated” by the change and considered wearing his mourning suit instead to avoid “humiliation”.