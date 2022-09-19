Prince Harry barred from having Queen’s 'ER' initials on his military uniform

Prince Harry was “devastated to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand historic vigil at his late grandmother's coffin on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex wore his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around the late Queen's coffin.



But, Meghan's hubby's uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s ER initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.

According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated” by the change and considered wearing his mourning suit instead to avoid “humiliation”.