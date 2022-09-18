Jeremy Clarkson is a HUGE fan of THIS pop star: check out

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson recently expressed his admiration for pop star Dua Lipa.

The confession come after the Don't Start Now singer was the subject of a question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

During the episode, contestant Maria King took to the chair to try her luck for the million-pound win.

And the first question that was asked by Jeremy, 62, was, 'who did Dua perform the mega-hit single Cold Heart with?'

During the question, contestant Maria opted to use one of her lifelines and asked the audience the answer, to which 95 percent of them voted for the Elton John answer.

Jeremy, on the other hand, also said he knew the answer to the question.

He said 'I knew that, I don't know how I knew. I think I'm just obsessed with Dua Lipa.'

The confession comes after Jeremy recently appeared alongside his long-term co-stars James May, 59, and Richard Hammond, 52, for The Grand Tour's latest film special.



